Halyard Health (HYH) and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Critical Analysis

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Halyard Health and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halyard Health 1 0 3 0 2.50 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Halyard Health presently has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is more favorable than Halyard Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Halyard Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Halyard Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halyard Health and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halyard Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 40.97 -$6.02 million ($2.26) -2.54

Halyard Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Profitability

This table compares Halyard Health and COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halyard Health N/A N/A N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -435.47% -74.04% -39.88%

Summary

Halyard Health beats COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. Halyard Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for 3D bioprinting of solid-organ scaffolds for human transplants. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

