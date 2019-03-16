Hanger (HNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.65 million.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $19.81 on Friday. Hanger has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Hanger by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,255 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

