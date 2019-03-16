Haracoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $564.00 (HRC)

Haracoin (CURRENCY:HRC) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Haracoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $564.00 worth of Haracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haracoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Haracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haracoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00393830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.01714548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00002069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Haracoin Profile

Haracoin’s total supply is 9,888,789,343 coins. Haracoin’s official Twitter account is @haracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Haracoin is haracoin.com.

Haracoin Coin Trading

Haracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.