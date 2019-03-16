HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

