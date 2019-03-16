Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.16% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.60 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

