Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ADO Properties (ADJ) a €60.00 Price Target

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Commerzbank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.31 ($65.48).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADO Properties stock opened at €53.60 ($62.33) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a 52 week high of €46.20 ($53.72).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.