HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

