HC2 (HCHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE HCHC remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. HC2 has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

