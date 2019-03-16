Head to Head Analysis: CryoPort (CYRX) & Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY)

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) and Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and Amcor Limited ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -48.69% -37.77% -33.81% Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of CryoPort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of CryoPort shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CryoPort and Amcor Limited ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $19.63 million 18.34 -$9.56 million ($0.31) -38.19 Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.31 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Amcor Limited ADS has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort.

Risk & Volatility

CryoPort has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor Limited ADS has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CryoPort does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoPort and Amcor Limited ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amcor Limited ADS 0 0 3 0 3.00

CryoPort currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.81%. Given CryoPort’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CryoPort is more favorable than Amcor Limited ADS.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; Cryoport Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper can be used either as a dry vapor shipper or a liquid shipper. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express CryoMax Shippers, a palletized dry shipper for lab moves and other high-volume transfers; Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature; Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Further, it provides biological material holders that provide leak proof microbial barrier. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Amcor Limited ADS

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also manufactures flexible and film packaging for the food and beverage industry, including confectionery, coffee, fresh food and dairy, and pet food packaging; and medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, and snack food segments. In addition, the company offers flexible packaging for specialty folding cartons for tobacco packaging and other industries; and packaging solutions for home and personal care products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

