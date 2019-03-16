Head to Head Comparison: Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) versus The Competition

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 13,139 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 61172 232112 303193 12517 2.44

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors -175.75% 7.44% 1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$590,000.00 36.80 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $7.27 billion $558.88 million 12.32

Focus Financial Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners competitors beat Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

