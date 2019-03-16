Head to Head Review: Ally Financial (ALLY) and CNFinance (CNF)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 21.76% 10.84% 0.82% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $5.80 billion 1.87 $1.26 billion $3.34 8.09 CNFinance $622.68 million 0.56 N/A N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ally Financial and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 4 10 0 2.71 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $32.38, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than CNFinance.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CNFinance does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ally Financial beats CNFinance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

