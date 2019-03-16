Head-To-Head Review: Model N (MODN) & Sabre (SABR)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Model N and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sabre 1 4 3 0 2.25

Model N presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 34.40%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -18.37% -51.86% -13.18% Sabre 8.73% 43.59% 6.83%

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Model N does not pay a dividend. Sabre pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Model N and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $154.63 million 3.45 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -23.15 Sabre $3.87 billion 1.52 $337.53 million $1.42 15.04

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sabre beats Model N on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. This segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. Sabre Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

