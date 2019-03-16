Head-To-Head Survey: Sun Communities (SUI) and Pure Multi-Family REIT (PMULF)

Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Multi-Family REIT and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Multi-Family REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Communities 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $107.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Pure Multi-Family REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Multi-Family REIT and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Multi-Family REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities $1.13 billion 9.07 $120.15 million $4.58 25.83

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Multi-Family REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Multi-Family REIT and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Multi-Family REIT N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities 9.87% 3.78% 1.71%

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pure Multi-Family REIT does not pay a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Pure Multi-Family REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

