Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIIQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.79. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gavin Southwell sold 65,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $2,656,388.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,934.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 40,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $1,628,080.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,611.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,666 shares of company stock worth $4,739,789. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,197,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 311,829 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,713,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 690.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 210,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

