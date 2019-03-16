HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in HealthStream by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after purchasing an additional 248,872 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.74.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 4.39%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

