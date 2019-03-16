Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 353,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.64 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

