Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE HESM opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $31,252.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 988,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274,810 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $5,038,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 127,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

