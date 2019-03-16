Hexx (HXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Hexx has a total market cap of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.03519783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.01512789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.03841571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.01349282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00111983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.01365388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00341635 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Hexx

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

