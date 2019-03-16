Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 79,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 124,638 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 60,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 128,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

