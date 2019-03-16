Hilton Hotels (HLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,158,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,017,000 after buying an additional 309,819 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,731,000 after buying an additional 6,127,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,796,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,424,000 after buying an additional 505,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,697,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,047,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.