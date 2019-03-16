HNI Corp (HNI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. HNI had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $598.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

