Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.41.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $182.23 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-sold-by-eagle-capital-management-llc.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.