Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

