Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HBNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 159,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,545. The company has a market cap of $650.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,196,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

