Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp acquired 92,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $185,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/horizon-global-hzn-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.