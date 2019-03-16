Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Receives $51.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 8,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $354,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 952,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 394,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 143,333 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,853,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133,768 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $4,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,191,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.