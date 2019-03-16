HSBC Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €27.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.06 ($36.12).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

