Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Avnet (AVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avnet by 2,437.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,741,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,673,236 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.76 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

