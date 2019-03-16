Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 57,933 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of United Community Banks worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $77,126.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $439,808 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

