Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 7,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,558 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 35.0% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 14,811,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,970 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,103,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 96.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,878,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,189,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 60,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 57.58% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/hsbc-holdings-plc-reduces-position-in-new-residential-investment-corp-nrz.html.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.