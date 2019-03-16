HSBC (HSBA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 775 at Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 665.81 ($8.70).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 621.60 ($8.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.02%.

In other news, insider John Flint sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £453,867.18 ($593,057.86). Also, insider Marc Moses sold 223,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £1,400,067.78 ($1,829,436.53). In the last three months, insiders sold 321,139 shares of company stock valued at $200,618,553.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

