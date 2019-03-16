HSBC Increases Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,870 ($24.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,835.71 ($23.99).

HIK opened at GBX 1,598.50 ($20.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 844.40 ($11.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

In related news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £31,260 ($40,846.73). Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, for a total transaction of £316,400 ($413,432.64).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

