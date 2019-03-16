HSBC Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. equinet set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.45 ($14.48) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.51 ($15.70).

PBB opened at €10.96 ($12.74) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

