Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.86. 853,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,455,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$464.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$428.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.469999985693349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

