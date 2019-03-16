Hudson Executive Capital Lp Buys 2,899,391 Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Stock

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,899,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,001,159.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.01.
Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,829 shares during the period.
Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.
