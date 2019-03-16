Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 43,054 shares of company stock worth $134,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $12,528,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCFT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. 283,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 20.81 and a current ratio of 20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

