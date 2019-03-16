Huntsworth’s (HNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. Huntsworth has a 52-week low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $297.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Huntsworth’s previous dividend of $0.70. Huntsworth’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

