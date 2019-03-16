Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 116.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,509,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,173,000 after purchasing an additional 812,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,055,000 after purchasing an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,187,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 455,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 707,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,853,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,755. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply