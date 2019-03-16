Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 116.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,509,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,173,000 after purchasing an additional 812,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,055,000 after purchasing an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,187,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 455,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 707,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,853,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,755. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

