Hydro (HYDRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91,719.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, IDEX and Fatbtc. Hydro has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $91,719.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $689.75 or 0.17136962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00050940 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,570,566 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DEx.top, Mercatox, CoinEx, IDEX, BitMart, IDAX, Bittrex, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

