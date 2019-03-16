I.D. Systems (IDSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “I.D. Systems Inc is a leading provider of wireless solutions for corporate asset management. I.D. Systems’ customers include 3M Company, American Axle, Archer Daniels Midland, Daimler Chrysler, Deere & Co., Ford Motor Company, General Dynamics, Hallmark Cards, Northrop Grumman, Target Corporation, Walgreen Co., the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Postal Service, and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among others. The company’s systems enable management to control and track the location and status of their assets in real time. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of I.D. Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of IDSY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 150,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,226. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 117,616 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $608,074.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 8,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,119.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 611,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,556 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDSY. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in I.D. Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in I.D. Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

