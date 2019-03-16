IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,880,000 after purchasing an additional 890,730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

