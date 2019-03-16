IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $210.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $178,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,222,948. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $152,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.