Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 116,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 207,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 659.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

