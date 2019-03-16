IMI (IMI) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,117.31 ($14.60).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Tuesday. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

