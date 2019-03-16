ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) fell 13.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.06 ($0.14). 111,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 817,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of ImmuPharma in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ImmuPharma (IMM) Stock Price Down 13.2%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/immupharma-imm-stock-price-down-13-2.html.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.