Impleum Price Hits $0.0153 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Impleum has a market cap of $67,413.00 and $339.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.01701116 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $695.31 or 0.17225456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00236940 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 4,621,701 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,834 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com.

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

