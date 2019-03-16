Independent Research Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €190.30 ($221.28).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €144.32 ($167.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €179.60 ($208.84).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

