Infinipay Price Tops $0.0001 (IFP)

Infinipay (CURRENCY:IFP) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Infinipay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Infinipay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinipay coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $10.39 and $51.55. During the last week, Infinipay has traded up 105.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinipay alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001144 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay Profile

IFP is a coin. Infinipay’s total supply is 1,629,086 coins. The official website for Infinipay is www.infinipay.co. Infinipay’s official Twitter account is @infinipay.

Buying and Selling Infinipay

Infinipay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinipay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinipay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinipay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinipay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinipay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.