Infinity Economics (XIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.92 Million

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Infinity Economics has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Infinity Economics coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Sistemkoin, BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. Infinity Economics has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.92 million worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.03834783 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011592 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009387 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.02474878 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Infinity Economics is /r/infinityeconomics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official message board is forum.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinity Economics Coin Trading

Infinity Economics can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, InfinityCoin Exchange, Coinbe, Sistemkoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinity Economics using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

