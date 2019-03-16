Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,494,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 545% from the previous session’s volume of 231,661 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.54.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 378,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/infinity-pharmaceuticals-infi-sees-large-volume-increase-following-strong-earnings.html.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.